COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thousands of small flags adorn one of the lawns at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in honor of Holocaust victims.

Thursday, the school planted over 27,000 flags along the West Lawn. According to the school, each flag represents 500 souls lost, and the colors serve to represent the different groups targeted by the Nazi regime and its collaborators.

“This memorial serves to reaffirm UCCS’ unwavering commitment to counter antisemitism, racism, bigotry, prejudice and other forms of intolerance that may lead to group-targeted violence,” the school wrote.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was honored globally on Thursday, Jan. 27 however, due to campus COVID event restrictions and weather conditions, Student Life was unable to set up the annual flag display that day.

The school thanked its students and the 40+ volunteers from UCCS Fraternity and Sorority Life who volunteered their time to set up the memorial.