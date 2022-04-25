COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, Pikes Peak United Way announced the launch of the Ride United Last Mile Delivery (RULMD) program.

The program is made possible by a partnership with DoorDash’s Project DASH, and will provide home delivery of food and essential supplies to those in need. The partnership hopes the program will serve as vital assistance to seniors, neighbors with health issues, those struggling with transportation, and those suffering from the economic impact of COVID-19.

“We could not be more thankful for the opportunity to partner with DoorDash through the Ride United Last Mile Delivery Program,” said Cindy Aubrey, Pikes Peak United Way President and CEO. “This unique collaboration allows us to help address hunger and complex community challenges in our community. We can better reach members of our community who need support and help alleviate the stress that many food pantries are currently experiencing at the same time.”

Another benefit of the program is the discretion and convenience of having food delivered right to the home, in addition to relieving stress and lines at local food pantries.

“Local delivery has been critical in supporting food banks and food pantries provision of food and other essentials while emphasizing convenience and dignity. We’re excited to continue growing this work in a sustainable way for our food bank and food pantry partners across the country to continue to meet the ongoing need,” said Brittany Graunke, DoorDash Drive Director of Government and Nonprofit.

Ride United, a United Way transportation access program, expanded to include deliveries of food and essential items during the pandemic, forming the Last Mile Delivery program. Locally, the Pikes Peak United Way 211 team responded to nearly 36,000 calls in 2021, at least 1,400 calls where the primary request was food. This new partnership ensures that even more requests for food assistance can be fulfilled in the future.

Food donations for Last Mile Delivery are provided by Care and Share foodbank.