United Way helping Colorado Springs residents apply for emergency rental assistance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak United Way is now accepting appointments to help residents apply for the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program, first announced in March, helps property owners and tenants who have been unable to pay rent due to financial hardship due to the pandemic.

According to the United Way. the City of Colorado Springs has received $25 million in ERA program funds and will be distributing the money on a first-come, first-served basis.

Qualified applicants must register through an online portal and submit all information electronically.

While residents can submit the application on their own, Pikes Peak United Way is offering in-person appointments for people who would like help filling out the application. At the appointments, United Way volunteers will be able to print and scan the necessary documents and file the application.

Appointments are available Monday through Saturday beginning May 24.

Those seeking help with the online application can schedule an appointment now by calling 211 or visiting ppuwerap.as.me/schedule.php.