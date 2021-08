Freight transportation truck on the road at golden hour

FOUNTAIN, Colo.– The United States Truck Driving School, Inc. is hosting a career fair regarding OTR driving jobs and other local career opportunities on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a variety of different opportunities made available for everyone from experienced to brand new drivers.

To learn more about the fair, call 719-382-3000.