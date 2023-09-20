(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Work is wrapping up on one of the most visible 2C projects in the City of Colorado Springs, the repaving project on Union Boulevard.

City leaders gathered on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to discuss the work that has been done to improve Union Boulevard between North Circle Drive and Pikes Peak Avenue. The project was paid for under the 2C Program, which plays a critical role in road maintenance throughout Colorado Springs.

In 2019, voters passed a five-year 2C extension, which funds repairs to roads in the city. With a dedicated sales tax of 0.57%, or 5.7 pennies on a $10 purchase.

The city said since the start of the program, the number of city-maintained roads rated in “good” condition has nearly doubled, and the number of pothole complaints has gone down by more than 50%.

Courtesy: FOX21 News chief photojournalist Mike Duran

“For 2023, we should be paving in all 144 lane miles this season. Next year we’ll actually have more that we’ll be doing,” said Corey Farkas, City Public Works Operations & Maintenance Division Manager. “In all for 2C2, we should be just under 900 lanes miles for the entire five-year program. So yeah, this is just a piece of that, but it’s a really good step in the right direction for our roadways.”

Work on Union Boulevard should wrap up by the end of the week, the City said.