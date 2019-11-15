Unidentified man found dead in Colorado Springs river bed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found dead in a river bed in southeastern Colorado Springs last week.

Police said the man’s body was found Saturday in the Sand Creek river bed behind the El Morro mobile home park just west of South Academy Boulevard.

Police said there is no indication of foul play in the man’s death.

Police said the man was not carrying identification, and his fingerprints were unusable due to the condition of the body. They are now asking for the public’s help identifying the man.

He is described as a white man with brown hair, about 164 pounds, with facial hair. He was wearing shoes, white socks, yellow jeans, and underwear. He had a tattoo of a banner on his left arm, and a tattoo of the letter N on his left hand. Photos of his tattoos are available above.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).