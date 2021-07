EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A child who was found in a western Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon has been reunited with his mother, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy, who is about 4 or 5 years old, was found on Robinson Street near the intersection with 26th Street. Deputies sent out an alert around 1 p.m. asking the public to help identify him.

The sheriff’s office said about 30 minutes later that the boy has been reunited with his mother.