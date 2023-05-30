(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Uncle Wilber Fountain in Acacia Park is out of commission until further notice after being struck by lightning, according to Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

Colorado Springs Parks and Rec posted about the closure on Tuesday, May 30 on its Facebook page.

“Our team is hard at work to get [the fountain] back up and running, but we don’t have an estimated date or time yet,” said Parks and Rec.

Courtesy: The City of Colorado Springs

The Uncle Wilber Fountain is one of the City of Colorado Springs public spray grounds, which usually opens for the season on Memorial Day.

Parks and Rec did not say when the fountain was hit my lightning, but thanked the community for their patience and understanding as they work to repair it.