(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A committal service will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for an unclaimed veteran on April 12.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, unclaimed remains occur when veterans pass away and are not claimed by relatives, friends, or a legal representative.

Unclaimed United States Army Veteran PFC Richard Ater, who served from 1965-1967, will be honored with a committal service on April 12 at 9 a.m.

The service is open to the public, and anyone wishing to honor PFC Ater is encouraged to attend. The Department of Veterans Affairs asked attendees to arrive at the cemetery 15 minutes before the scheduled service.

Pikes Peak National Cemetery is located at 10545 Drennan Road, and is open to all members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.