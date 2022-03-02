PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — While many students have homework and tests to worry about, one student at Pueblo West High School is also fearing for his family’s safety.

“People are fighting in the streets. People are doing whatever they can to defend their land. To defend their home country,” Ivan Kozlov said.

But until that happens, Ivan is doing all he can in the United States to help.

“I’m setting up a fundraiser in my school which is going to be a baking sale on Tuesday and we will try to raise as much money as we can to donate to those and other organizations in Ukraine that will help Ukrainian people.”

The Kozlov family. Credit: Ivan Kozlov

For Kozlov, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine hits extremely close to home as his family is only a half hour outside of Kyiv.

“One of the cities that was [air struck] first was my city because there was a military base there,” Kozlov said.

Ivan said he immediately called his parents.

Kozlov talks about his family still in Ukraine. Credit: Rachel Saurer

“They said, ‘Yeah, we woke up because we heard explosions in our city.’ And I was just shocked to hear that because I didn’t think that it could happen to my family,” Kozlov said.

Then, shortly after the first sirens in Kyiv, his father volunteered to fight against Russia.

“I’ve been really scared for him but I’m also extremely proud.”

Right now, Kozlov is not sure if he will be able to return to Ukraine in June as he was originally supposed to.

“They can’t send us into a war zone. They just can’t. It’s tough. It’s definitely tough. I mean, it’s so far away it’s almost six thousand miles.”

In the meantime, Kozlov plans to do all he can to help from the U.S.

“My family’s there and I’m here and there is not much I can do but in my case, I’m trying to do as much as I can to help them and to help just Ukrainian people overall.”