COLORADO SPRINGS — U.S. News & World Report has recognized UCHealth Memorial Hospital as No. 4 in the state of Colorado and No. 1 in Colorado Springs, making it the highest-ranked hospital in southern Colorado.

“While the effects of the pandemic continue to impact hospitals across the country, these rankings are a testament to the dedication and perseverance of UCHealth’s dedicated staff and clinicians in providing the very best care for our patients,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth president and CEO. “Quality, safety and an excellent experience for our patients are always UCHealth’s top priorities.”

Three additional UCHealth hospitals were also ranked, including University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, and Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in its 33nd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions. For the 2022-23 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. UCHealth Memorial Central is both a Level I Trauma Center and a Comprehensive Stroke Center – the only hospital in southern Colorado with those designations.

For the full list of Colorado hospital rankings, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.