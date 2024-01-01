(COLORADO SPRINGS) — UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central welcomed its first baby of 2024 at 12:49 a.m.

August Theodore Coleman – who will be called Auggie – is the son of Chelsea and Michael Coleman of Colorado Springs—Auggie, originally due Jan. 14, weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

Auggie joins a big brother, Jack, who is two years old.

Courtesy of UCHealth Memorial Hospital North

The Colemans said they are looking forward to raising their children in Colorado. “We moved here so they could grow up with fresh air and mountains in their backyard,” said Michael Coleman. Hours after his birth, Auggie wore an infant cap with the words “Adventure Awaits” on it – the same one Jack wore after his birth.

In 2023, more than 4,900 babies were born at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs.