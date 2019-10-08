UCHealth building new medical complex in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The east side of town will soon be home to a new UCHealth Medical Center.

UCHealth said the new three-story complex will break ground in Spring of 2020.

The UCHealth Eastview Medical Center will be a $109 million project that will be located on 24 acres near the northwest intersection of Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle, which is west of the Banning Lewis Ranch Community.

It will be home to an ambulatory surgery center, outpatient imaging, medical and surgical specialty services, an orthopedic center, and outpatient rehabilitation. Medical and surgical specialties will include urology, neurology, and ear, nose and throat clinics, along with women’s services to include mammography.

“Maternity services, which don’t exist today on that side of town,” Joehl Yuhas explained. “We have some primary care, but we have plans to add more primary care around that facility, but specifically within it, women’s health care services, cancer services. We have nothing in and around that area and so hopefully breast surgical oncology and breast imaging, women’s health imaging, men’s health services. Urology expansion is planned in that building as well as a free standing ambulatory surgery center.”

The medical center is scheduled to be completed in late 2021 and open in early 2022.

“Our patients in this fast-growing area deserve convenient access to the very best medical care,” said Dr. Laura Pomerenke, a breast surgeon at UCHealth Memorial Hospital. “UCHealth is always growing and changing to advance our health care offerings, and this is another example of our commitment to all of the Pikes Peak region.”