UCCS to open expanded career center

Architectural Rendering of the new center. (Courtesy of UCCS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The newly expanded T. Rowe Price Career and Innovation Center is set to open this month to support University of Colorado Colorado Springs students located in what was once UCCS’ University Center.

A celebration of the space will be held sometime in September.

UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said, “The reimagined Career and Innovation Center is not just a gift to UCCS, but also to those who rely on talented, skilled employees and well-rounded citizens — the Pikes Peak region and the entire state of Colorado.”

The center programming will focus on giving students the tools and skills they need to get jobs and serve the community, the UCCS campus and beyond.

Danny Pape, director of the center, said, “Our mission is to empower all students and alumni to design their career journeys through innovation. We are excited the space will now match that mission and look forward to creating a career-centered campus culture.”

For more information, please see UCCS’s website.