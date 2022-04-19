COLORADO SPRINGS — The UCCS music program will be hosting a concert and fundraiser in support of the people of Ukraine and in celebration of their music and culture.

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30th in the Shockley-Zalabak Theatre at the Ent Center for the Arts. The concert will include internationally renowned Ukrainian and American artists from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, Colorado College Chamber Chorus, Women’s Reflection Quintet, and UCCS Faculty.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the UN Refugee Agency and Razom, which provides medical aid to Ukraine, and to the UCCS Displaced Scholars Support Fund. Information for other donation funds will also be available at the event.

The concert is organized by UCCS faculty who felt compelled to respond to the humanitarian crisis in a meaningful way. The organizing committee is made up of Haleh Abghari, an instructor in the music program; Eugenia Olesnicky, a professor of biology; and Dmytro Bozhko, a professor of physics.

“If our efforts will help to save even one life, we have accomplished our goal. Here at UCCS, we work at all levels to provide help to displaced scholars and students. I am very proud of everyone who joins these efforts,” said Bozhko.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Ent Center for the Arts website.