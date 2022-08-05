COLORADO SPRINGS — The UCCS Economic Forum will host its 26th annual economic presentation discussing current economic and workforce challenges.

The presentation will be hosted by Dr. Tatiana Bailey, the Forum’s director. She will present on the national, state, and local economies with a special focus on the current economic uncertainties, workforce challenges, and opportunities.

Bailey is a leading expert on economics, policy, and urban economic development as well as the health care industry.

There will not be a second presentation this year, instead, there will be an expert panel: “Workforce Development: The Linchpin to Sustainable Economic Development.” Panelists will include:

Ron Fitch, President, Grandview Hospital and Pikes Peak Regional Hospital & VP of Operations and Military Affairs, UCHealth Southern Region

Joe Garcia, Chancellor, Colorado Community College System

Kimelyn L. Harris, Senior Vice President & ESG Program Director, Bank of America

Katherine Keegan, MSSW, Director, Colorado Office of the Future of Work

Dr. Tatiana Bailey, Director, UCCS Economic Forum

Kimberley Sherwood, Coach, Consultant, and Facilitator of Kimberly Sherwood, will moderate the Workforce Development Panel discussion.

Following the presentations, there will be an in-person happy hour networking event hosted in the Ent Center for the Arts foyer. By showing a registration ticket at the bar, one free drink will be provided courtesy of Community Banks of Colorado.

The 2021-2022 Economic Report is available on the Forum’s website. Registration is open for the UCCS Economic Forum. To reserve a ticket, please visit uccseconomicforum.com.