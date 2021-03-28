UCCS feminist march transforms into anti-gun violence rally

COLORADO SPRINGS — A club at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs standing with their sister school in Boulder after the grocery store shooting.

The UCCS Feminist Club was set to march about women’s equality this weekend, then the grocery store tragedy happened in Boulder, and this group shifting its focus.

Dozens of women storming the streets of Colorado Springs taking a stand against all social injustices.

“They had planned on having a march for women’s lives for women’s history month. And then all of this violence happened in the past week and they were moved to march for more than just women’s lives but also for the violence and the gun violence that has been happening,” said Ilaheva Tua’one, Ph.D. UCCS feminist club advisor.