(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) is discontinuing its vaccine requirement for students, faculty, and staff effective May 15.

UCCS said it still strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone in the campus community. However, the university said our community is in a different phase of COVID-19, and cases have decreased significantly. In response, the university is making changes to its policy.

According to UCCS, the changes are in accordance with:

The federal government preparing to end the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11

The state of Colorado having ended its vaccine and testing requirements for state employees in August 2022

The university’s peers across the country who are increasingly making similar changes to their policies

The university said it will continue to provide COVID-19 testing for students, which is currently available by appointment. To schedule an appointment, students can call the Wellness Center at 719-255-4444.

“I want you to know how grateful I am for the commitment of our campus community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy in an email to campus. “Your efforts to get vaccinated and wear masks saved lives and enabled the university to reopen and remain open to in-person instruction, research and operations.”

The university will adjust its protocols as necessary, UCCS said.