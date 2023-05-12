(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At the Broadmoor World Arena on Friday, May 12, students of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) walked the stage to accept their degrees and celebrate their achievements at the spring 2023 commencement ceremony.

The spring ceremony saw a record number of students crossing the stage – more than 480 in the morning and 880 in the afternoon ceremonies. This year’s graduation also marks the commencement of the university’s youngest-ever grad, 17-year-old Annika Mote.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Hannah Henry

While many of the students were happy to graduate, one graduate said it has been a long but rewarding journey to the stage. Seth Lindsey was diagnosed with cancer during his time at UCCS, but was able to come back during his junior year to still graduate on time.

“There is kind of three ways you can go through chemotherapy and fighting cancer, and it can be either getting mad and fighting against the cancer with everything you have to be indifferent about the cancer and just move threw it or just keep you chin up and stay positive so I know I couldn’t pick the first two so I resorted to the last one.”

Other highlights of the day included the celebration of 11 golden grads – UCCS alumni who graduated over 50 years ago – and the recognition of Hewlett-Packard, for 60 years of community partnership.