COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) celebrated a groundbreaking Friday morning on the new $22 million Anschutz Engineering Center on the UCCS campus.

The 21,000 square foot facility is part of a two-building project that will also include a Design and Prototyping Center constructed behind the current Engineering and Applied Sciences (EAS) building. The Anschutz Engineering Center will include state-of-the-art lab space, classroom facilities, an executive conference room, and faculty offices.

“For decades to come, the center will foster a learning environment and will prepare future leaders to excel,” said Venkat Reddy, UCCS Chancellor. “It will be an essential space on our campus and create new opportunities for future discoveries. The students that walk its halls will one day become the aerospace and cyberspace workforce of the future.”





The new building will expand the College of Engineering and Applied Science’s student capacity to 2,500 students by 2026, as well as grow the College’s teaching capabilities, allowing for new types of research to advance health, welfare and prosperity through engineering.

“The Anschutz Foundation is supportive of this effort because it will create graduates in vitally important expanding and emerging fields critical to the future of our city, state, nation and world,” said Christian Anschutz, President of The Anschutz Foundation, which provided a substantial donation for the construction of the project.

Construction is slated to begin on the project fall 2022 and conclude in late 2023. UCCS anticipates the building will open to students and faculty in spring of 2024.