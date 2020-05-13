U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum unveils new logo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is unveiling a new logo ahead of its grand opening later this year.

The new logo was unveiled Wednesday.

“The new logo for the Museum takes its colors from both the Olympic rings and Paralympic agitos, its stripes from the American flag, and the diamond silhouette from the building’s facade,” the museum said in a statement. “Together, these elements suggest an abstract flame and create a connection to an iconic symbol of the Olympic and Paralympic movements. While inspired by these familiar elements, the design is an original image, giving the USOPM its own independent identity. The dynamic, colorful symbol is balanced by a refined, elegant wordmark, stacked to give equal weight to each important element of the name.”

The new logo was designed by graphics firm Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv.

The museum’s existing logo, which will still be used in some places, includes the Olympic rings and the Paralympic agitos, along with two flags.

The downtown Colorado Springs museum was originally set to open this month, but the opening has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new opening date has not yet been set.