U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum named “Best New Attraction” in 2020 by USA Today Readers’ Choice

This July 17, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum shows the U.S. Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Bill Baum/U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum has been voted the country’s Best New Attraction in 2020 by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

“It was an honor just to be named one of the finalists for this recognition, but to be selected as the top attraction in the country is a testament to the hard work done by so many to create this amazing, family-friendly destination,” Museum Chief Executive Officer Christopher Liedel said. “We look forward to building on what has been created and sharing the inspiring stories of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and the history of the movements.”

The Museum, which opened this past summer to a series of accolades, is closing 2020 atop the podium.

“What an incredible award for such an amazing place,” said five-time gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair, who is a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame. “The Museum showcases U.S. Olympians and Paralympians and their incredible journeys to the Games. Every time I visit, I leave with a new appreciation for the athletes who have represented our country on the world’s largest stage.”

The 60,000-square-foot Museum, which opened on July 30, previously was honored by The New York Times, Architectural Digest, and Conde Nast Traveler, among others, garnering attention for its interior design, exterior design, and accessibility to all.

The Museum is dedicated to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and their compelling stories, with the artifacts, media, and technology behind the athletes who make the United States proud.

>> Click here for the full list of award winners