Tying fishing flies to benefit those recovering from breast cancer surgery

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Chapter of Trout Unlimited (PPCTU) is tying and giving back.

The groups mission is to conserve, protect and restore local fisheries. The group has more than one thousand local members working to improve stream habitat, protect endangered species and educate the public about these wonderful resources.

On Tuesday, an event at Red Leg Brewing Company at 4630 Forge Road was held to tie fishing flies to benefit another organization and their mission, Casting For Recovery.

Casting for Recovery uses the exercise of fly casting in the recovery from breast cancer surgery. They use the donated flies in their program.

“Because the act of casting a fly is the same kind of exercise that a physical therapist would give them trying to strengthen their chest muscles after the surgery,” President of Pikes Peak Chapter of Trout Unlimited Allyn Kratz explained. “So a doctor learned to fly fish and decided that would be an excellent exercise, so she formed the organization, Casting for Recovery.”

Trout Unlimited has been doing this service for 10 years.