(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-25 on Monday evening, Dec. 26.

CSFD posted about the crash on Twitter just after 6:15 p.m. on Monday, and said that people were trapped in the wreckage. The crash happened on northbound I-25, just south of the Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive exit, near Harrison High School.

CSFD said two people had to be rescued from the car and were sent to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries or what led up to the crash.