(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two local gallery owners have decided to combine their efforts to create a new gallery that prioritizes the art community. Abigail Kreuser of the Kreuser Gallery and Gundega Stevens of G44 are friends who share a common vision: to make an exciting new space for local and regional artists, enthusiasts, and those who admire the arts and want to know more.

According to owners Gundega and Abigail, Auric Gallery is “committed to pushing the boundaries of artistic expression” with innovative programs, exhibitions, and a diverse roster of artists. With many local artists already supporting their effort, the pair is hopeful about Auric Gallery’s ability to create new opportunities and inspiration for the arts community.

Auric Gallery is located at 125 East Boulder St. in Colorado Springs. Their grand opening will be held on First Friday, Feb. 2.

“This strategic union we believe will create a formidable force in the local art scene with artwork from both emerging and established artists, as well as working with performance artists and musicians,” the owners said in a press release on Saturday, Jan. 13.