(PUEBLO, Colo) — A fatal train derailment in Pueblo has left the state of Colorado reeling, marking the second major railway incident in less than a week. This alarming trend has prompted lawmakers to call for an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of the state’s transportation infrastructure.

The latest tragedy occurred when a train derailed near Fountain Creek north of Pueblo, leading to the death of a truck driver. This loss, along with the potential environmental catastrophe that could have ensued, has set the stage for renewed urgency in addressing rail infrastructure safety.

Nick Hinrichsen, the State Senator representing District 3 (D-Pueblo), expressed the gravity of the situation, stating, “I don’t want to minimize the tragedy of what has happened here in Pueblo, and my heart goes out to the truck driver who lost his life and the family there. It also could have been worse… This was coal, but you switch that out for oil and gas or other hazardous material. It could have been an ecological disaster.”

The proximity of the derailment site to the Fountain Creek is raising alarm bells. Had the train carried hazardous materials, the consequences could have been devastating, akin to the ecological disaster in East Palisade, Ohio. According to Senator Hinrichsen, this incident highlights the pressing need to address rail infrastructure safety.

This catastrophic derailment in Pueblo follows another incident just six days earlier in Colorado Springs. Lawmakers contend that these events, while unfortunate, are not surprising in a country grappling with the increasing frequency and severity of train derailments.

State Representative Tisha Mauro (D-Pueblo) emphasized the importance of determining the root causes of these derailments.

She stressed, “Getting the information on what was the cause of these derailments here in Colorado is going to be very important moving forward. How can we prevent this type of thing in the future?”

In response to these grave concerns, lawmakers are advocating for legislation that would limit train lengths, enhance safety inspections, and implement real-time detectors to identify train defects promptly. This multifaceted approach aims to prevent further accidents and minimize the impact when they occur.

Senator Hinrichsen encapsulated the sense of urgency, saying, “It renews the sense of urgency to get this done, to get this across the finish line and to continue to work to make sure that we’re taking the steps that we need to take as a state to ensure that a magnificent rail disaster doesn’t occur here.”

Governor Jared Polis also acknowledged the critical role that federal funding plays in addressing these issues.

“Our administration has been working for months to position Colorado to take advantage of the safety and rail investments that Congress and President Biden made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Polis. “Sadly, those improvements come too late to prevent this incident, but it’s clear that federal funds for rail support are critical for Colorado.”

The aftermath of a train derailment is no small feat, as Rep. Tisha Mauro explained.

“It’s not like clearing up a car accident on I-25. This is a very enormous project, an undertaking to get it cleaned up and get I-25 back open again.”

FOX21 reached out to Republican representatives in Pueblo, yet they declined to comment.

As Colorado grapples with the tragic consequences of two recent train derailments, the urgency to address rail infrastructure safety has taken center stage. The state’s lawmakers are determined to prevent future catastrophes and safeguard their communities.