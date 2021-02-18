Two southern Colorado highways named National Scenic Byways

The Spanish Peaks near La Veta, along the Highway of Legends. / Photo by Sally Pearce, CDOT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two southern Colorado highways have been added to the National Scenic Byway System, recognizing them for their “outstanding scenic and historic attributes,” according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The newest National Scenic Byways are:

Scenic Highway of Legends (Southeastern Colorado – CO 12/U.S. 160): Features the Spanish Peaks where gold-seeking conquistadors and Comanche, Pueblo and Tarahumara Indians once traveled. The route links Trinidad, La Veta, Walsenburg and Aguilar.

Map courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Silver Thread (South-Central & Southwestern Colorado – CO 149/U.S. 50): This route allows travelers to roam through wonderfully isolated swatches of the San Juan Mountains and includes both historic main streets and top-of-pass scenic overlooks. It stretches from South Fork, Creede, Lake City, and Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison.

Map courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Designated by the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Scenic Byways are recognized for their outstanding scenic and historic attributes. Colorado has 13 National Byways, more than any other state.