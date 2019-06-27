Two soldiers, one from Fort Carson, killed in Afghanistan

Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley / Photo courtesy U.S. Army Special Operations Command via Stars and Stripes

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Two soldiers were killed while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan earlier this week, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The two soldiers were identified as Master Sgt. Micheal B. Riley, 32, of Heilbronn, Germany, and Sgt. James G. Johnston, 24, of Trumansburg, New York.

Both soldiers died of wounds sustained from small arms fire while engaged in combat operations Tuesday in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan.

Riley was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson.

Johnston was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood, Texas. He entered the military in July 2013. He deployed to Afghanistan in March.