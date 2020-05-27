Two sexually violent predators move to central Colorado Springs house

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are notifying the public about two sexually violent predators who recently moved to a house in central Colorado Springs.

Police said Shane Poteet and Roberto Vargas-Delao are both living at 2633 Summit Drive, which is in the area of North Circle Drive and Maizeland Road.

Poteet, 31, is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on both thighs, both calves, chest, back, both forearms, and upper right arm.

Poteet was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child in Prowers County in 2016 and attempted internet sexual exploitation of a child in Prowers County in 2010, according to police. Police said the victims were juvenile girls.

Poteet previously lived at the Capri Motel on Platte Avenue.

Vargas-Delao, 29, is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on his left wrist, forehead, and abdomen.

Vargas-Delao was convicted of sexual assault on a child in El Paso County in 2014. Police said the victim was a juvenile girl. He was also convicted of harassment in El Paso County in 2013, according to police.

Vargas-Delao previously lived at 3007 East Platte Avenue.

Sexually violent predators are considered the highest-risk sex offenders. Law enforcement is required to notify the public when a person who has been categorized as a sexually violent predator moves to a different address.

>> Tap here for more information about sexually violent predators in Colorado Springs.