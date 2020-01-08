Two seriously injured in southern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Academy Park Loop. An Acura was headed southbound, and a Saab was headed northbound, according to police. When the Saab tried to make a left turn onto Academy Park Loop, it was hit by the Acura.

Police said both drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, but did not specify whether any charges have been filed.