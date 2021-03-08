Two seriously injured in Highway 24 crash

HARTSEL, Colo. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 24 in Park County early Saturday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on Highway 24 about nine miles east of Hartsel. A Chrysler 300 was eastbound and a Cadillac DeVille was westbound when the Chrysler drifted into the oncoming lane. The driver of the Cadillac, a Cripple Creek woman, swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision, but the two cars crashed.

Both people in the Cadillac were flown to the hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

The driver of the Chrysler, a Colorado Springs woman, was treated on the scene.

Troopers said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.