COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were seriously injured when they got into a fight near the Citadel Mall Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said it happened around 9:30 p.m. on Citadel Drive North, on the north side of the mall. Two men who knew each other got into a fight and were both stabbed, according to police.

Both men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.