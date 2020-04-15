Two seriously injured in crash on I-25 in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Alcohol was a factor in a crash that seriously injured two people on Interstate 25 in Fountain Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 at the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit. Troopers said a 2004 Ford Taurus was exiting the interstate when it went off the ramp and up an embankment. The car hit a guardrail, then went back down the embankment and landed back on the exit ramp.

Troopers said at least one of the people in the car was ejected, and both sustained serious injuries.

Troopers said alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash. They have not yet determined which person was driving.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Thomas DeAntonio at 719-544-2424.