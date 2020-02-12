Live Now
Two rescued from balcony during fire at Colorado Springs apartments

Firefighters rescued two people from the balcony of a second-floor apartment after the building caught fire in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. / Shawn Shanle - FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters rescued two people from a balcony during a fire at a fourplex apartment building in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the fire started just before 4 a.m. in a fourplex on Mazatlan Circle, which is in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road.

Firefighters said two people had to be rescued from their rear balcony, because the steps outside their front door were on fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

