Two red light cameras installed in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two new red light cameras will go live in southern Colorado Springs Friday, police said.
The new cameras are at:
- Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard (eastbound approach and left turn lane eastbound to northbound)
- Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard (northbound approach and left turn lane from northbound to westbound)
The two cameras will go live at 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers will have a 30-day warning period before fines begin. During the grace period, written warnings will be issued by mail.
Beginning July 11, drivers caught running the red light will be fined $75. No points will be assessed on the driver’s license.
Four red light cameras are already operating in Colorado Springs. They are:
- East Platte Avenue at Chelton Road (eastbound approach)
- Briargate Boulevard at Lexington Boulevard (westbound approach)
- Academy Boulevard at North Carefree Circle (northbound approach)
- Academy Boulevard at Dublin Boulevard (northbound approach)
>> More information from the city about red light cameras