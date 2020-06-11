Two red light cameras installed in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two new red light cameras will go live in southern Colorado Springs Friday, police said.

The new cameras are at:

Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard (eastbound approach and left turn lane eastbound to northbound)

Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard (northbound approach and left turn lane from northbound to westbound)

The two cameras will go live at 6 a.m. Friday. Drivers will have a 30-day warning period before fines begin. During the grace period, written warnings will be issued by mail.

Beginning July 11, drivers caught running the red light will be fined $75. No points will be assessed on the driver’s license.

Four red light cameras are already operating in Colorado Springs. They are:

>> More information from the city about red light cameras