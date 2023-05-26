(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people were struck by lightning on Friday afternoon, May 26 at Valley Hi Golf Course and taken to the hospital.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, two people were struck on the course, which is east of Prospect Lake. CSFD said the two were taken to the hospital and are reported to be in stable condition.

A severe weather cell moved through the southern and eastern portions of Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon, at the same time as the lightning strike. Heavy rain and hail were reported, and flash flood warnings were also put in place by the National Weather Service. The flash flood warning expires at 6:45 p.m.