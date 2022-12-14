(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has requested the community’s assistance in identifying two people of interest connected to a homicide investigation from Dec. 2.

PPD posted photos of the two people on Twitter, with the hope that someone in the community might recognize them or be able to identify them. PPD said they would like to talk to the people pictured.

Person of Interest #1:

Person of Interest #2:

Anyone with information regarding the identity of either of these people or who knows of their whereabouts should contact Detective J. Medina at 719-320-6006. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.