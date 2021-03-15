Two people dead following structure fire in Pueblo Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. — Authorities in Pueblo are investigating a fire that killed two people, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police say it happened Saturday in the area of W 15th Street; when officials arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in fire and smoke. Two people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment for fire-related injuries, and the Pueblo Fire and Police departments found two dead bodies in the basement of the house.

The identity of the individuals has not yet been released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

The Pueblo Police Department is investigating the circumstances of this fire. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Detective Colbert at (719) 553-2478.