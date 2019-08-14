Two parents killed in Trinidad crash

TRINIDAD, Colo. — Two girls survived a rollover crash that killed both of their parents on Interstate 25 Tuesday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 25 about five miles north of Trindad. Troopers said a Chevrolet Tahoe was headed southbound when it went off the left side of the road and hit two posts. The driver overcorrected, and the SUV went back onto the road, went off the right side, and rolled twice, according to state patrol. The driver and passenger were both ejected. Troopers said neither was wearing a seatbelt.

State patrol identified the victims as Leon Sage, 33, and his wife Jessica Sage, 31, both of Ignacio, Colorado.

Troopers said the couple’s daughters, ages 5 and 13, were riding in the back seat. Troopers said both were properly restrained. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said they don’t yet know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.