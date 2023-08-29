(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Two new four-legged members of law enforcement made their debut with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) as official K9s on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

K9 Styx and K9 Dex are now fully trained and on the road with their handlers. Sheriff Joe Roybal debuted the newest additions to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon.

“These K9 units are an invaluable resource and asset not only for the office but the community. They absolutely enhance public safety and the mission of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Roybal.

Courtesy: KOAA video pool

K9 Styx joined the Sheriff’s Office in March, working alongside Deputy Ronnie Hancock, K9 Jinx’s former handler. K9 Jinx was shot and killed in the line of duty on April 11, 2022. Both Styx and Dex have the letter ‘X’ in their names in honor of K9 Jinx’s sacrifice.

EPSO said both K9s have already assisted in an operation earlier in the week.