Two mules killed, driver injured in El Paso County crash involving carriage

PEYTON, Colo. — Two mules were killed and a driver was injured in a crash involving a carriage on Peyton Highway Friday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Peyton Highway about three miles north of Peyton. Troopers said a Ford F-150 was headed northbound when it ran into the back of a carriage being pulled by two mules.

The driver of the carriage, a 52-year-old woman from Peyton, was ejected and sustained moderate injuries. Both mules died on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, an 18-year-old man from Elbert, was not injured. Troopers said he was wearing his seatbelt.

Troopers said speed and inattentive driving are considered factors in the crash.