(SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo.) — Saguache County Search and Rescue is looking for two people who went missing on a camping trip.

According to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Jennifer Nelson and Joseph Rivera were traveling from Ridgeway, Colorado to Del Norte, a town northeast of Monte Vista. They were driving a black 2018 Ford F150, hauling a camper and trailer with a camouflage colored ATV.

Courtesy: Saguache County Sheriff’s Office

SCSO said Nelson is 5’5″ tall and weighs 165 pounds, and Rivera is 5’4″ tall and weighs 160 pounds. Their last known location was in Gunnison at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. The two are also traveling with a black and white dog named Polly.

Anyone who sees them or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call SCSO at (719)655-2544.