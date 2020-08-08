Two men arrested after reports of shots fired in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says shots were fired in Colorado Springs on Friday night and two men were arrested.

Around 8:00 p.m., CSPD responded to a report of shots fired near S Circle Drive and Hancock Expressway.

In the area of 2500 Weston Road, the suspects were seen leaving the area in a green van.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but the van fled the area.

The officers did not pursue the vehicle, however, other officers located the van abandoned in the 2400 block of Sonoma Drive.

Witnesses pointed the officers in the direction of the suspects and two men were located in the backyard of a home.

Police say a firearm was recovered from the suspects as well as ammunition matching the shell casings found at the scene of the original shots fired call for service.

22-year-old Cruz Martinez was arrested for vehicular eluding, illegal discharge of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The second suspect, a juvenile male, was arrested for illegal discharge of a firearm.