Two lucky Colorado Lottery players become millionaires in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Colorado Lottery has three new millionaires, some good news during this time of immense uncertainty and stress.

On Wednesday a $2.3 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot winning ticket was sold in Frederick and two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pueblo.

The Lotto+ winning ticket was sold at the Frederick Travel Center at 3768 Highway 52 in Frederick. The $2,343,989 winning Powerball ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing: 4-14-17-29-30-34. The winner chose the annuity option, which is $1,687,695.

In Pueblo, the two $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold at Loaf N’ Jug on Lake Ave. and Indiana Ave. and at 7-Eleven on 926 Lake Ave. and W. Summit Ave. Each of those lucky Powerball tickets matched five out of six numbers in the drawing. Winning Powerball numbers were 5-9-27-39-42 PB: 16 PowerPlay multiplier: x2.

Players have 180 days to claim prizes. At this time, players may only claim prizes by mail or hold winning tickets for up to 180 days.

To claim by mail, players can download a claim form online, fill it out, sign the back of their tickets, and mail both the form and ticket to Colorado Lottery, PO Box 7, Pueblo, CO, 81002.

The Lottery encourages winners to take a photo of the front and back of your ticket for your records before mailing it in. Winners can call us at 1-800-999-2959 with any questions.