Two killed when car hit by train in eastern Colorado

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. — Two people were killed when their car was hit by an Amtrak train just west of Las Animas Friday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday on Bent County Road 8.75 just north of Highway 50. Troopers said a 2001 Toyota Corolla was headed southbound when it failed to yield to an Amtrak train that was headed westbound.

Both people in the car died on the scene. They were identified as Samuel Cornejo, 35, and Gabriela Martinez, 35, both of Las Animas.

Troopers said they were both wearing their seatbelts.

Troopers said the train had 126 passengers and 12 crew members aboard. None of them were injured.

Troopers said alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.