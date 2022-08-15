PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two people just south of Pueblo.

According to CSP, the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, approximately 7 miles south of Pueblo. A 2006 Ford Motorhome travelling southbound in I-25 traveled off the east edge, then the west edge of the road, before colliding with a fence and power pole.

The motorhome then flipped and came to a stop on its roof. CSP said a tire blowout is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash.

Southbound traffic on I-25 south of Pueblo was temporarily diverted as the roadway was shut down.

The driver, a 64-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 75-year-old man, died in the crash.