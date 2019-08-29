Two killed in northern Colorado Springs crash

Two people were killed in a crash at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Vincent Drive Monday afternoon. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Woodmen Road in northern Colorado Springs is closed due to a crash that killed two people.

The crash happened early Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Woodmen Road and Vincent Drive. Police said a motorcycle was headed northbound on Interstate 25 and took the exit to eastbound Woodmen Road. The motorcycle was speeding and splitting lanes when it collided with a Jeep that was turning left from westbound Woodmen onto Vincent, according to police. The collision caused the Jeep to flip, and both the Jeep and the motorcycle caught fire.

Police said both people on the motorcycle, a man and a woman, died on the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Eastbound Woodmen Road is closed at the Interstate 25 interchange while crews clean up the crash. Police expect the closure to last until rush hour.

Two lanes of westbound Woodmen are also closed at Vincent Drive. Traffic is getting by in the third lane, but drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.