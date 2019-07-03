Two killed in head-on crash on Monarch Pass

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Alcohol and drug use was a factor in a head-on crash that killed two people on Monarch Pass Tuesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at the summit of the pass. A 2010 Nissan Murano was headed eastbound when it went into the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a Harley-Davidson that was headed westbound.

Troopers said both people on the motorcycle were ejected. The driver, 61-year-old Travis York of Elwood, Indiana, died on the scene. His wife, 59-year-old Linda York of Elwood, Indiana, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The driver of the Murano, a 69-year-old woman from Somerset, Colorado, sustained serious injuries.

Troopers said alcohol and drug use is suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.