Two killed in crash on Highway 24 in Divide

DIVIDE, Colo. — Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a five-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Divide Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2 p.m on Highway 24 just west of the intersection with Highway 67. A motorcycle was headed eastbound and failed to stop for abruptly stopping traffic, according to troopers. The motorcycle rear-ended a Toyota FJ Cruiser, then went into the westbound lane and was hit by a 2005 Dodge Ram. The Ram then ran into a 1998 Dodge Ram that was headed eastbound. Troopers said a fifth car was hit by debris, but was not directly involved in the crash.

The two people on the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, were ejected and died on the scene. Their names have not yet been released.

Troopers said no one else was injured in the crash.

Troopers said alcohol and speed are not suspected as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.