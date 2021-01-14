Two killed in crash on Highway 24 in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in a crash that killed two people on Highway 24 in Chaffee County Wednesday night, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 24 about 2.5 miles east of Johnson’s Village. A Nissan Pathfinder was headed westbound when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an International semi-truck and box trailer that was headed eastbound.

The Nissan went off the road and rolled down an embankment, according to troopers. The semi-truck went off the other side of the road and rolled down an embankment, where it caught fire.

The driver of the semi-truck died on the scene. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital and stabilized, then died as he was being transported to another hospital.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Troopers said the driver of the Nissan was suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Excessive speed is not considered a factor in the crash.